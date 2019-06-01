Alicia Alonso Awarded Insignia of the Valencia College of Architects

Havana, Jun 1st .-The Cuban prima ballerina assoluta, Alicia Alonso, HAS received on Friday the insignia of the Official College of Architects of Valencia, Spain.

According to a letter sent by the Dean of this center, Luis Sendra Mengual, the insignia is granted in recognition of Alicia AlonsoÂ´s professional and personal career, and in defense of the Fine Arts.

As stated in the letter, such merits are supported, among other distinctions, by the declaration of the prestigious National Ballet of Cuba (BNC) as Cultural Heritage of Cuba and international intangible cultural heritage.

The professor, academician and President of the Science Commission of the Valencia Culture Council, Jose Maria Lozano, awarded Alonso with the insignia at the house of the Cuban dancer, in Havana, where she was born 98 years ago.

I find it too hard to talk. Dancing is what I really love the most, said the BNC director before thanking repeatedly the distinction and gift of the first 15 copies of a new edition of the book entitled Alicia Alonso, Beyond Technique, by Maria del Carmen Hechavarria.

With such a reissue, the Polytechnic University of Valencia commemorates the 20 years of the Doctor Honoris Causa awarding to this living legend, and to differentiate the work she enriched it so as to present a bilingual volume (Spanish-English) and with some bibliographic updates. (Prensa Latina)