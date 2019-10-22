Activists are visiting US Congress to advocate for ending restrictions on Cuba

Oct 22.- Members of the solidarity movement with Cuba are visiting the US Congress on Monday and Tuesday to urge legislators to support laws that end restrictions on travels and trade imposed on the neighboring island.

After celebrating their annual conference in Washington over the weekend, members of the National Network of Solidarity with Cuba (NNOC) will talk with figures from the Capitol about the Caribbean country and the interest in many places in the United States to improve bilateral relations.

We will be talking with members of the House of Representatives about H.R.3960: the Freedom for Americans to Travel to Cuba Act of 2019, Cheryl LaBash, co-director of NNOC, told Prensa Latina.

According to the activist, they will ask the congressmen with whom they talk to give their support to that bipartisan initiative and join others, with the purpose of obtaining the support of about 100 Lower House members.

That legislative proposal was introduced on July 25 in that body by Democrat Jim McGovern and Republican Tom Emmer, to end travel restrictions imposed under 1996 and 2000 laws, which prevent US citizens and legal residents from going freely to the neighboring nation.

The initiative, presented when the Donald Trump administration further limits the travel of US citizens to Cuba, would also eliminate banning transactions related to those trips, including banking.