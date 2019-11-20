Young Cubans defend Latin America’s just causes at UNESCO

Paris, Nov 20.- Cuban delegate to the 11th UNESCO Youth Forum, Flavia Villarreal, expressed here her solidarity with the young Latin Americans who today defend sovereignty and social justice against hegemonic and neoliberal powers.

That is also our message in this event that brings together representatives from all over the world to address common challenges and the role of youth and UNESCO, she pointed out to Prensa Latina.

According to Villarreal, a particular message of solidarity is for students and young victims of the coup in Bolivia, where the military forced the resignation of president Evo Morales.

We see how they are targets of political persecution as a result of the coup, the university student warned, who chairs the Continental Organization of Latin American and Caribbean Students (OCLAE).

The delegate to the UNESCO forum that culminates this Tuesday after two days of debates also expressed Cuba’s support for Venezuelan youth, amid US aggressions seeking to overthrow the Bolivarian Revolution.

Regarding Cuba, she underscored her nation remains increasingly besieged by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, a policy that severely impacts the country’s development.

Cuban students and youth in general, face this hostile measure that affects us all, she denounced.

For the first time since its launch in 1999, the Youth Forum coincides with the session of the General Conference of the organization, a scenario that is not accidental.

The young of today will live with the consequences of our current actions, hence the need for them to be part of the decisions, UNESCO Deputy General-Director Xing Qu explained yesterday at the inauguration.