Viengsay Valdes dedicates Positano Dance Prize to Eusebio Leal

Havana, Sep 8.- Cuba’s National Ballet Company (BNC) director Viengsay Valdes dedicated the ‘Leonide Massine’ Positano Dance Prize, granted to her in Italy to recently deceased Havana historian Eusebio Leal.

The 48th edition of the event granted Valdes the award in the category of Best Dancer in the international scene.

Very personal feelings led me to make this decision, the artist told Prensa Latina. Eusebio was a friend of my father, Roberto Valdes, who was a diplomat and historian, so in this way, I feel I pay a worthy tribute to both.

In Valdes’ opinion, the historian, who died on July 31, became a leading figure in his country, and says she is sure that this dedication will be the first of the great tributes the Doctor in Historical Sciences and Master in Archaeological Sciences deserves so much.

Valdes also appreciated Leal as a special and loyal defender of the roots of his homeland and the understanding among peoples, she admired his dedication to creative work and the defense of Cuban heritage.

Valdes is a dancer of high academic level, virtuous technique and strong stage presence, a performer of all classical ballet repertoire in Cuba and globally, this is how the international jury founded the awarding of the ‘Leonide Massine’ Positano Dance Prize.

In turn, she acknowledged that for a time, Valdes joined Alicia Alonso in the company’s direction and, as of 2019, assumed the position as deputy artistic director.

The award Viengsay Valdes received this year in Positano is also a tribute to the memory of Alicia Alonso, a world ballet legend until her death in October 2019, at the age of 99, the text states. (Prensa Latina)