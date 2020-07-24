US jury files a lawsuit against attacker of Cuba’s embassy in the US

Washington, Jul 24.- A federal grand jury accused the perpetrator of the April 30 attack against Cuba’s Embassy in the US of multiple crimes, an incident about which the US government remains silent up to now.

A press release from the District of Columbia Attorney’s Office indicated that Alexander Alazo, with addresses in Middletown, Pennsylvania, and Aubrey, Texas, and who was arrested the same day of the incident, faces charges of violently attacking against a foreign or local official with the use of a deadly weapon.

The defendant of Cuban origin was also accused of deliberately injuring or damaging property owned or occupied by a foreign government in the US, and for the interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition with the attempt to commit a serious crime.

In addition to those three federal crimes for which he was charged in a criminal complaint, the grand jury added an additional charge for using, carrying, brandishing and unloading a firearm during a crime of violence.

The press release recalled that on May 1, Judge G. Michael Harvey detained Alazo without bail awaiting trial, and stated that the charges against him stem from an incident in which Alazo fired approximately 32 rounds of an assault weapon against the Cuban Embassy in Washington DC, a building in which officials were present at the time of the attack.

If convicted, Alazo faces a mandatory sentence of at least 10 years in prison on the charge of unloading a firearm during a crime of violence. (Prensa Latina)