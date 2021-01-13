US government tries to impose obstacles on relations with Cuba
US politicians such as former Obama Aide Ben Rhodes coincides with this statement. Rhodes tweeted that this is a maneuver to tie the hands of upcoming President Joe Biden on matters related to Cuba.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy also described Cuba’s inclusion in the so-called terrorist list as a mock, and said that US domestic terrorism is the real threat to his country’s national security.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly rejected Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and noted that this is ‘a superb act of a discredited, dishonest and morally bankrupt government.’
The communiqué recalled that some 3,478 Cubans have died and 2,099 other people were maimed for life, as a result of actions committed from US territory.
‘We Cubans repudiate with contempt any maneuvers to manipulate such a sensitive issue, for vulgar opportunistic purposes,’ the statement said. (Prensa Latina)