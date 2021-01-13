US government tries to impose obstacles on relations with Cuba

Havana, Jan 13.- The US government is trying to impose additional obstacles to any prospects to restore bilateral relations with Cuba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Ministry informed that this is the true motivation by the US Department of State to declare Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

US politicians such as former Obama Aide Ben Rhodes coincides with this statement. Rhodes tweeted that this is a maneuver to tie the hands of upcoming President Joe Biden on matters related to Cuba.

Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy also described Cuba’s inclusion in the so-called terrorist list as a mock, and said that US domestic terrorism is the real threat to his country’s national security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly rejected Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and noted that this is ‘a superb act of a discredited, dishonest and morally bankrupt government.’

The communiqué recalled that some 3,478 Cubans have died and 2,099 other people were maimed for life, as a result of actions committed from US territory.

‘We Cubans repudiate with contempt any maneuvers to manipulate such a sensitive issue, for vulgar opportunistic purposes,’ the statement said. (Prensa Latina)