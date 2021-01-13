news 

US government tries to impose obstacles on relations with Cuba

Redacción Digital ,
19
Havana, Jan 13.- The US government is trying to impose additional obstacles to any prospects to restore bilateral relations with Cuba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

 

In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Ministry informed that this is the true motivation by the US Department of State to declare Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

US politicians such as former Obama Aide Ben Rhodes coincides with this statement. Rhodes tweeted that this is a maneuver to tie the hands of upcoming President Joe Biden on matters related to Cuba.

Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy also described Cuba’s inclusion in the so-called terrorist list as a mock, and said that US domestic terrorism is the real threat to his country’s national security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly rejected Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and noted that this is ‘a superb act of a discredited, dishonest and morally bankrupt government.’

The communiqué recalled that some 3,478 Cubans have died and 2,099 other people were maimed for life, as a result of actions committed from US territory.

‘We Cubans repudiate with contempt any maneuvers to manipulate such a sensitive issue, for vulgar opportunistic purposes,’ the statement said. (Prensa Latina)

You May Also Like

Splendid Show Marks Beginning of 2012 Circuba

Comments Off on Splendid Show Marks Beginning of 2012 Circuba

New Yorkers Support Cuban 5

Comments Off on New Yorkers Support Cuban 5

Venezuelans´ Petition: Free the Cuban Five

Comments Off on Venezuelans´ Petition: Free the Cuban Five