UNESCO Expresses Willingness to Strengthen Cooperation with Cuba

Paris, Jan 21 .-The UNESCO Assistant director-general for Social and Human Sciences, Nada Al-Nashif, expressed the organization”s desire to strengthen cooperation with Cuba, and highlighted the significance of those ties beyond the bilateral sphere.

‘Our collaboration with Cuba over the next two years and in the future has great potential and significant gains for different parties, beyond Cuba and UNESCO,’ Al-Nashif told Prensa Latina.

After commemorating in 2017 the 70th anniversary of relations between Cuba and that United Nations organization, the high representative emphasized that there are opportunities hereinafter to build an even stronger association.

According to Al-Nashif, a relevant aspect ‘is UNESCO’s collaboration with the Caribbean, a region in which Cuba is a key actor in fields directly related to the UN 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.’

In this regard, she explained that in conjunction with the UNESCO Natural Sciences sector and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, a capacity-building event entitled ‘Bridges between Research and Environmental Adaptation in the Caribbean’ is being organized.

The meeting, scheduled for this year in Havana and hosted by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, was the result of contacts with Cuban Minister Elba Rosa Perez, who presented the ‘Tarea Vida’ (Life Task), a Cuban State Plan to handle climate change, during the General Conference of UNESCO held in late 2017. (Prensa Latina)