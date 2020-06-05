The world demands another economic structure, Cuban FM says

Havana, June 5.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez affirmed the world is demanding a structural transformation of the international economic system, as the Covid-19 pandemic has shown.

On Twitter, Bruno Rodriguez shared some ideas expressed during his speech on Wednesday in a videoconference with Foreign Ministers from Germany, Latin America and the Caribbean, where he stated the planet is needing a new financial architecture to emerge.

Another more just and sustainable form of globalization is essential, wrote the head of Cuban diplomacy on the social network.

The irrational and unsustainable patterns of production and consumption not only threaten the human species through climate change, Bruno tweeted, adding that the pandemic proves that there are also some threats for the human health.

In the virtual meeting, the Cuban foreign minister said these are times of solidarity and of understanding the health as a right and not as a commodity, a principle that encourages the collaboration of Cuba to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The videoconference, which included 28 Latin American and Caribbean Foreign Ministers, sought to exchange experiences to deal with the novel coronavirus. (Prensa Latina)