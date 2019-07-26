Presidents, Embassies Congratulate Cuba on National Day

Havana, Jul 26 .-A few hours before the Day of National Rebelliousness in Cuba, heads of State and diplomatic missions abroad have sent messages on the occasion of the anniversary.

Algerian Interim President Aldelkader Bensalah sent President Miguel Diaz-Canel his best wishes of progress and prosperity for the Cuban people.

He expressed his willingness to continue working to deepen and strengthen the excellent ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation that unite the two countries.

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic sent her most cordial congratulations and best wishes for prosperity to Cuba and its citizens.

She also expressed her hope in strengthening and deepening relations between Croatia and Cuba, and her conviction that the economic possibilities of both countries can foster greater collaboration.

Cuban diplomats in the United States celebrated the Day of National Rebelliousness and ratified their commitment to continue the revolutionary work started on January 1, 1959.

Diplomats from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Angola, Bolivia and other countries, Brazilian politicians, representatives of social and solidarity movements and Cuban residents in Brazil celebrated the 66th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons.

On July 26, 1953, a group of Cuban revolutionaries attacked the Guillermon Moncada Garrison in Santiago de Cuba and the Carlos Manuel de Cespedes Garrison in Bayamo, two actions that started the path to liberation that concluded on January 1, 1959, with the triumph of the Revolution.