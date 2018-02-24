Preparations for Elections in Cuba Go On Smoothly

Matanzas, Cuba, Feb 24 .-National Electoral Commission (CEN) Vice President Tomas Amaran highlighted preparatory works for the the population to vote responsibly, organized and with discipline in the national elections, slated for March 11.

That date was chosen for the Cuban electors to vote for the delegates to the 15 Provincial Assemblies of the People’s Power (provincial governments) and the deputies from each territory to the National Assembly (Parliament).

Then, the Parliament will elect the future president of Cuba, to replace Raul Castro who’s ending his current mandate.

‘The population needs to be well informed and it must be recalled that this time, two ballot papers will be given to each elector (for delegates and deputies), so as the process develops without inconveniences,’ Amaran told Prensa Latina.

He explained that to make voting easier, polling stations will have a list of 700 voters, as the maximum number, while the general average figure will be around 400.

Amaran said the quality of the work in progress to mobilize the electors throughout the country, has led to predict a proper massive response by the people with the right to vote.

The CEN vice president participated today in this city in a seminar for the leaders of the 13 municipal electoral commissions and those in the different districts, and the heads of the count teams in those localities.