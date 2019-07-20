Nature Tourism in Holguin, Cuba

Holguin, Cuba, Jul 20 .- Promoting the tourist potential in eastern Cuba among travel agencies based in the country is the objective of the Workshop on Biological Biodiversity and Tourism (Biotur), which opened on Friday in the northeastern city of Gibara.

Jose Walker, an expert with the provincial delegation of the Ministry of Tourism in Holguin, noted that Biotur, organized by the Eastern Branch of the Cuban Travel Agency Ecotur, promotes this region as a major destination to launch new tourist products.

He pointed out that the event is an example of the results from linking science and the development of sustainable and safe nature tourism, because thanks to the territorial offices of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment, the wealth of several natural sites in the coastal and mountainous areas of Holguin and Santiago province have been identified.

As an example, he mentioned the tours that will be made until July 21 of three national parks in Holguin: Alexander von Humboldt, Pico Cristal and Mensura Piloto.

The promotion of those attractions and the use of sociocultural values in the communities to create new experiences are topics for debate by experts, entrepreneurs, managers of protected areas, tourists, and national and foreign tour operators.

At the first session, Gibara’s tourist products will be presented, including the annual International Film Festival, and the Second Front destination in Santiago de Cuba. (Prensa Latina)