National Museum of Fine Arts reopens in Cuba

Havana, Jul 8.- With the invitation to walk through the corridors and rediscover the thousands of pieces which make up the collections, the National Museum of Fine Arts reopens its doors in Cuba, after several months of waiting due to the Covid-19.

According to the institution’s director, Jorge Fernandez, only the Universal Art Building will open in this first phase of the deconfinement, since the Cuban Art Building is undergoing repair work that is preventing its immediate opening, which is scheduled for August 1.

In statements to the Juventud Rebelde newspaper, Fernandez said that in order to maintain order and the social distance stipulated for the first phase of recovery, around 200 people will be able to enter the building, distributed on the different floors, while he pointed out that no openings will take place until October. (Prensa Latina)