Namibia Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Heroes in Santiago de Cuba

Santiago de Cuba, Feb 20 .-The Namibian Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, paid tribute here to Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, José Martí, Mariana Grajales and Fidel Castro, in the patrimonial cemetery of Santa Ifigenia.

In her words after playing a fresh wreath before these sacred tombs, the president alluded to the bonds of friendship between the two nations, united by feelings of solidarity in the respective battles for sovereignty, which extend to the African continent.

She assured that since the triumph of the Cuban Revolution began the support for the independence of those countries, for which these moments of tributes to the founding leaders become an honor for her, thanking the Cuban authorities.

‘I reiterate to the people of Cuba, on behalf of Namibia and Africa, our greatest respect, love and admiration,’ she said, thanking Cubans for their collaboration in defense of basic human rights, such as health and education, in various latitudes of the planet.

After visiting the cemetery, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and her delegation toured the July 26 Museum, in the former Moncada barracks, assaulted by Fidel Castro and young revolutionaries on that date in 1953 to begin the final stage in the Cuban deeds for liberation.

They also appreciated the transformations carried out in emblematic places such as the Plaza de Marte, the Céspedes park, the heritage corridor of Enramadas and Alameda Avenue with its promenade, where progress can be seen from local development programs that impact on citizen welfare.(Prensa Latina)