Mexico travel agencies to start charter flights to Cuba

Mexico, Feb 15.- Mexico’s wholesale travel agencies will start operating charter flights to Cuba, confirmed exclusively to Prensa Latina engineer Jose Manuel Covarrubias, executive of Viñales Tour.

This tour operator is the main manager of those flights that will begin on March 28 and will extend in this first stage until October with two weekly frequencies, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and will cover the Mexico City-Havana-Mexico City route.

He explained that authorization process by the Institute of Civil Aviation of Cuba (IACC) and the Ministry of Tourism is now ready, which is very important for Viñales Tour, one of the pioneer agencies in Mexico in the issuance of tourism to Cuba.

Covarrubias told Prensa Latina the charter flights will be on state-of-the-art rented aircrafts to the Mexican company Viva Aereobus. It is Airbus A-320 Neo equipped with 186 seats and large load capacity.

The idea, explained the executive, is to mix normal or circumstantial trips of plain or common passengers with the well-known traditional tourism packages offered by Viñales Tour with all-included, from hotel accommodation to transfers and other tourist product services.

He announced that pre-sales will begin immediately for which he invited potential travelers to make their reservations before March 31 to take advantage of the preferential and very competitive prices that will be provided until that date.

The goal, he noted, is to bring more tourism to Cuba, especially because Viñales Tour, as other agencies that will be incorporated into the charter program, has excellent marketing links with all Cuba’s national and foreign hotel chains, which are happy with this new initiative. (Prensa Latina)