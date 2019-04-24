Kenya Works for Safe Return of Kidnapped Cuban Doctors

Havana, Apr 24 .-Cuban Health Minister, José Ángel Portal, reported that the Kenyan government is continuing its actions for the return of Caribbean island doctors kidnapped in the African nation.

‘In the morning today I had a conversation with the Minister of Health of Kenya. He informed us that the actions taken by his government to ensure the safe return of our kidnapped physicians,’ Portal wrote in the social network Twitter.

Portal also confirmed that ‘the other members of the Cuban Medical Brigade in Kenya are doing well, offering their services to the people of that country.’

In previous days, the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, spoke by telephone with his counterparts, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, and Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia, about the delicate case.

Díaz-Canel in Twitter said that Cuba is working tirelessly for the safe return of collaborators kidnapped in the territory of Kenya on April 12.

The doctors are named Assel Herrera Correa, a specialist in Integral General Medicine, from the province of Las Tunas, and Landy Rodríguez Hernández, a specialist in Surgery, of the province of Villa Clara.

The medical collaboration of the largest of the Antilles with Kenya began in June last year and involves 101 doctors who are currently working in most of the African country.