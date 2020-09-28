Habanos S.A. celebrates Cuba-China relations

Beijing, Sep 28.- Habanos S.A. joined the celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between Cuba and China with a jug containing a limited edition of its Montecristo Edmundo, which has seen success globally.

The representative of Habanos S.A. in China, Omar Leon, explained that this has been a project of more than a year, and the company prepared a thousand commemorative humidor-type jars, each one with 25 cigars, for this occasion.

Both the container and the lid are inscribed with the flags and names of both countries, accompanied by the year of the establishment of formal ties and the current one with the figure of a rat, the animal that governs this period of the Chinese calendar.

The selection of cigars, Leon explained, was a joint effort of Habanos S.A., its distributor in China Infifon Hong Kong and the Pacific Cigar firm.

The cigars were made in Cuba exclusively with leaves from tobacco plantation of the province of Pinar del Rio.

According to the businessman, they bet on Edmundo because it is a well-received product of the Montecristo brand, which is the most recognized and sold in the international market.

The presentation of the product included the congratulations of Inocente Nuñez and Leopoldo Cintra, the president and co-president of the corporation, respectively, who joined the ceremony via videoconference.

Habanos S.A. will celebrate its 16th anniversary in China next October with the satisfaction of having a better position in one of the most important markets in the world. (Prensa Latina)