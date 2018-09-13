Gourmet Album,by Orishas, with Top Cuban Flavor is a Success in Spain

Madrid, Sep 13 .- The fifth album by Cuban hip hop group Orishas, titled Gourmet, is now at the top of the Spanish charts, announced Sony Music.

After several years of separation, the trio integrated by Yotuel Romero, Roldan Gonzalez and Ruzzo, comes with this new material which they qualified as the most personal and great of their discography.

The album includes 14 songs and collaborations with renowned international artists, including Colombian Silvestre Dangond, Venezuelan Franco de Vita, Spaniards Melendi and Beatriz Luengo, Mexican Lila Downs and pianist Chucho Valdes.

According to the trio, it is a compact that seeks to collect the best musical ingredients from each country, hence the name Gourmet.

Titles like Thinking of America, Tailor of Your Love, Havana 537, Where I was Born, and the hit Cuba Beautiful Island make up the album, which is now available in physical format.

Winner of two Grammy awards and recognized as the flag of hip hop on the island, the group emerged in France, and became known in 1999 with their successful album titled A lo cubano.

The group is currently promoting the album on stages in Europe. (Prensa Latina)