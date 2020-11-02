German tour operators open program in Cuba hosted by Iberostar

Varadero, Cuba, Nov 2.- After their first night in this famous seaside resort in the western province of Matanzas, 150 German tour operators and travel agents are beginning a familiarization program hosted by the Iberostar hotel chain.

The visitors arrived Saturday at the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport on a Cóndor airline flight, after the reopening to international tourism of this famous and western Varadero sun and beach resort, 140 kilometers east of Havana.

Alexei Torres, marketing director of Iberostar hotels in Cuba, explained to reporters that this Sunday’s session begins in the Cuban capital with a meeting at the Grand Packard, with the participation of executive directors, and Miguel Fluxá, president of the Spanish consortium.

He said that a Havana tour is included, ‘we know that not only sun and beach are very important for Europeans, but also the combination of urban products, and they will have the experience of getting to know the Tropicana cabaret, a paradise under the stars.’

‘They will be able to interact with other partners, our counterparts and colleagues, and this dynamic will allow them to know more closely what has happened to Cuba in this seven-month hiatus season when commercial operations have been very well restructured,’ he said.

Torres said he was happy with the reopening of Cuba to the European market with a strategy for tourists to have quiet and healthy stays.

In the specialist’s opinion, Cuba makes a difference in the Caribbean, ‘we know that clients from Europe and Canada want to visit the Caribbean region. However, Cuba’s health management including its Sovereign vaccine candidate against Covid-19, makes the difference.’

He pointed out that German tour operators will be able, during their stay in the largest of the Antilles, to know the current situation of destination Cuba and its hygiene protocols, while this experience for the island is vital because it is the German market that of a country with a solid economy .

‘Europe highly values ​​the dynamics of Cuba for its extensive destination, all-inclusive hotels, nautical excursions, its eastern region; the German client often visits the circuits a lot by the hand of Iberostar, Cóndor and Mintur (Cuban Ministry of Tourism),’ he added .

The restart of the Spanish corporation in Cuban properties includes its facilities in Varadero: Iberostar Selection Varadero, Iberostar Selection Bella Vista Varadero and Iberostar Tainos).

In the coming weeks, tourism chains plan to reopen accommodations in Cayo Santamaría, Villa Clara, and in Cayo Guillermo, Ciego de Ávila, both provinces of the central region and in Holguín (east). (Prensa Latina)