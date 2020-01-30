Extensive literary program at 29th Havana Book Fair

Havana, Jan 30.- More than 500 new titles will distinguish the 29th edition of the Havana International Book Fair that will take place in this capital from February 6 to 16, sources of the organizing committee announced on Wednesday.

The book festival in Cuba will propose multiple literary, academic, professional meetings, launching of books, magazines and digital publications in its extensive program of activities, the president of the Cuban Book Institute, Juan Rodriguez Cabrera, said.

In this edition, the Havana International Book Fair has gained representativeness with the participation of Spain, Mexico and Peru, to complete a list of 54 foreign exhibitors, Sonia Almaguer, director of the Cuban Book Chamber, said at a news briefing.

Mexicans Jorge Cocom and Mario Alberto Najera, Peruvian Hildebrando Perez, Argentine Kari Krenn, Canadian Tito Alvarado, French Paul Fournel, Portuguese Jose Luis Peichoto and Chilean Victoria Valenzuela, stand out among the foreign writers.

Ignacio Ramonet (Spain), Frei Betto (Brazil) and Atilio Boron (Argentina) are also included. They will share their most recent books with the Cuban fairgoers.

The literary event will pay homage to National Theater prizewinner Eugenio Espinosa and Cuban professor Ana Cairo, winner of the National Social Sciences Prize, who died recently. The national prizes for Literature, Edition, Design, History, among other awards, will be presented.

The cultural event, to be extended to the rest of the country’s regions, will promote the best of national and foreign literature until its completion on April 12 in eastern Santiago de Cuba province. (Prensa Latina)