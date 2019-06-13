Diaz-Canel interchange with residents of the municipality of Santa Cruz del Sur, Camagüey

Camagüey, June 13.- A diaphanous exchange with the people marked the first day of the second government visit to this province, headed by the president of the Councils of State and Ministers, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who was yesterday in the municipality of Santa Cruz del Sur, 80 Kilometers from the capital of Camagüey.

On his way through the main arteries of the town, the Cuban Head of State stopped to talk with the villagers and share their views of the visit and the efforts being made to ensure a group of basic services, in the midst of the difficult economic situation that affects the country.

With more than 49 thousand inhabitants and an economy based mainly on fishing productions, agriculture and livestock, in this territory the president was accompanied by the member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the territory, Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca; the deputy Isabel González Cárdenas, president of the Government in the province, and by the ministers of the Food industry, Health and Education , Díaz-Canel appreciated the results of the southern territory in those areas.

Along with the holder of the Food Industry, Iris Quiñones Rojas, Diaz-Canel exchanged with workers of the Industrial Fisheries enterprise (EPISUR), a center that owns other units in the municipalities of Florida and Nuevitas, whose fleet is dedicated to the fishing of species of scale, capture of shrimp and lobster, collection of oyster and sea cucumber.

When touring the productive areas of the industry, he was interested in the production of canned foods, such as oyster and clam sauces, pasta for bocadito, Santa Cruz rice preparation, croquette dough, mincemeat and fish stew, destined to the population and the internal market in foreign currency, with certified brands and high quality.

Diaz Canel also visited the municipal hospital of Santa Cruz del Sur José E. Santiesteban, which has a staff of 65 beds and offers care in the specialties of Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Gynecology, Surgery, Internal Medicine, Angiology, Orthopedics and Stomatology.

In the Health institution, he was interested in the constructive situation of the premises, the medical coverage and the availability of medicines and supplies necessary to develop the care work.

The President of the Councils of State and of Ministers of the largest of the Antilles was also at the Camilo Cienfuegos Basic Secondary School in Santa Cruz del Sur, which receives more than 500 students and plans to close the current school year with more than 95% promotion. (Alex López Almaguer / Radio Cadena Agramonte.)(Translated by Jesus Mazorra / Radio Santa Cruz)