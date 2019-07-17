Cuba’s Biggest Distillery Ready to Restart Operations

Havana, Jul 17.- After almost seven years out of service, the biggest Cuban distillery, Alcoholes Finos de Caña S.A. (ALFICSA) began taking new steps on Tuesday after an investment and modernization process.

Located in Cienfuegos province, center-south of Cuba, the plant is in the starting-up phase before operations begin.

The factory has state-of-the-art technology from Spain and it will make possible to provide high quality alcohols to the national and foreign market, engineer Lucia Mayra Rodriguez told the 5 de Septiembre newspaper.

This is a highly demanded product in the international market for the manufacture of rums and cosmetics.

The executive vice president of the joint venture and director of the center explained that the country invested in the modernization and automation of the factory.

When the distillery was opened in 2000, at a cost of US$11 million, the distillery had the capacity to produce up to 270,000 hectoliters of premium quality extra-fine alcohol each year. (Prensa Latina)