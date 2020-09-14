Cuban writers support Medellin Poetry Festival in Colombia

Havana, Sep 14.- Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso conveyed greetings on behalf of Cuban writers to the 30th Medellin International Poetry Festival in Colombia, which is held virtually.

This year, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced to hold the festival virtually to promote exchanges among more than 200 poets from 102 nations interested in supporting this event, which has defended peace and justice for three decades.

Alonso will speak about the mission of poetry and the responsibility of authors facing the great challenges of our time.

The Cuban culture minister and director of Amnios de Poesia magazine will also share his own verses at 3:00 p.m., local time (2:00 p.m., Colombian time), as several Cuban writers did.

Among the Cuban poets who participated virtually in the Medellin International Poetry Festival are Nancy Morejon, National Literature Prize winner and director of Union magazine; Antonio Herrada, winner of the 30th Medellin Poetry Festival; and Luis Llorente, Gaceta de Cuba Award winner in 2020.

The reading sessions are broadcast on the Medellin Festival’s YouTube channel, as well as on Facebook. (Latin Press)