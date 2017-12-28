Cuban Joaquin Clerch Ends the Year With the Cuba National Symphony

Havana, Dec 28 .-Cuban guitarist Joaquín Clerch will offer a demanding concert on Saturday, December 30, in the Sala Covarrubias of the National Theater, the organizers confirmed.

Clerch, professor at the Robert Schuman Hochschule in Düsseldorf. Germany, will assume a repertoire composed of the works Fantasía para un Gentilhombre, by the Spanish Joaquín Rodrigo, and Concierto para guitarra y pequeño orquesta, by the Brazilian Heitor Villa-Lobos.

The prestigious instrumentalist will be accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba under the direction of its director, master Enrique Pérez Mesa.

‘They are two pieces of high interpretative rigor, they show all the possibilities of the instrument that here has a long tradition elevated by artists like Isaac Nicola and Leo Brouwer,’ Clerch told Prensa Latina.

Fantasía para un Gentilhombre is a concert for guitar and orchestra in four movements, and after the Concierto de Aranjuéz is Rodrigo’s best-known work; while Concert for guitar and small orchestra is one of the most demanding pieces of Brazilian, considered one of the most important composers of the twentieth century.(Prensa Latina)