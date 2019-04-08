Cuba, UN Strengthen Working Relations

Havana, Apr 7 .-The recent visit to Cuba of the President of the UN General Assembly, Maria F. Espinosa, helped strengthen the working relations between the international organization and the island.

Cuba is an essential member state for the system of the United Nations, and one of the great advocates of multilateralism, Espinosa reiterated while her stay in Havana from where she departed on Friday.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the high-ranking UN official said her three-day visit was fruitful as it ratified the close relation of cooperation between the UN and Cuba.

The GA President asserted that the UN system is fully operating in Cuba, adding that the goal of the UN agencies and programs is to support the government and its priorities and needs.

She highlighted her meetings with President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Foreign Investment and Investment Rodrigo Malmierca. She also met with representatives of the Cuban Women Federation, an organization set up in 1960 to work for the full exercise of women rights, equality in all layers of society.

As part of her agenda in Havana, Espinosa toured the Biotechnological and Genetic Engineering Center and delivered a lecture at the Higher Institute of International Relations.

On Friday, her last day in Cuba, she toured Old Havana, declared by UNESCO as World Heritage Site in 1982. After walking along its streets and visiting several of the outstanding restoration works done there, the UN official praised the work of Cuba in preserving heritage. (Prensa Latina)