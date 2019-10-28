Cuba to return to the international naval repair market

Havana, Oct 28.-Cuba will return to the international naval repair market, as it has a modern floating dike to repair Panamax-type ships.

In 2012, the country lost its capabilities for this type of work, but now it recovers them with a structure that can hold ships of 65,000-ton displacement.

The dike is a quantitative and qualitative leap, as it places Cuba again in the international naval repair market for Panamax-type ships, stresses a note from Cuban Television.

It is the most modern in the country because it has a new state-of-the-art system with tactile monitors that can control the processes carried out for the maintenance of the vessels.

The dike will allow to save foreign currency to the country, since now bulk carriers can be repaired here, the Cuban Television points out. (Latin Press)