Cuba, the Invited Country to Book Fair of Santa Cruz, Bolivia

La Paz, Feb 9 .-Cuban writers, troubadours and dancers will participate in the 19th International Book Fair of the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, with the participation of the Caribbean island, as a guest country, organizers informed on Thursday.

The Departmental Chamber of the Book of Santa Cruz, headed by its president, Sarah Mansilla, finalizes the details of the participation of the Cuban delegation in this event, scheduled from May 30 to June 10, published the newspaper El Deber.

Mansilla reported that eight Cuban writers will come to Santa Cruz, as well as two troubadours, two dance couples and a lyric singer.

Eduardo Torrez Cueva, director of the National Library José Martí, who will participate in the meeting of librarians, and the specialist in idioms, Fernando Carr have already confirmed their participation, she said.

The literary event will also be attended by Mexican writer Margo Glantz as guest of honor.

‘The presence of the camera at the International Book Fair of Havana (FIL) has been very important to formalize with Juan Rodríguez, president of the Cuban Book Institute, the participation of writers, narrators, poets and illustrators of children’s literature,’ Mansilla said.

A Bolivian delegation chaired by the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Wilma Alanoca, participates in the FIL, which takes place in the Cuban capital until February 11, where they presented the autobiography of President Evo Morales ‘MI Vida, Orinoca al Palacio de Quemado,'( My Life, from Orinoca to the Quemado Palace.)

The stand of Bolivia exhibits around 45 books, considered among the most representative of the literature of that country in the last 193 years.

In these days, Alanoca and his Cuban counterpart, Abel Prieto, signed an Executive Cooperation Program for the 2018 and 2019 administrations, which aims to strengthen the unity of the peoples, according to the sources.

The signed agreement includes cultural exchanges, fairs and preparation actions.

They also include technical advice in the design of strategies, support for editors’ training and reading policies, the exchange of conceptual experiences and practices of cultural industries, as well as advice on management models of art institutions.

The agreements also include the production of media productions, with the participation of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry and the International Film and Television School. (Prensa Latina)