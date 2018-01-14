Cuba Strongly Condemns Donald Trump Racist Statements

Havana, Jan 14 .- Cuba described as insults of US President Donald Trump to Haiti, El Salvador, and African states and countries from other continents as racist, denigrating and rude, the Granma newspaper reported in a declaration of the Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Trump referred insultingly to those underdeveloped countries in the course of a negotiation on the immigration program known as DACA, which took place yesterday at the White House in Washington.

The Foreign Ministry statement expresses Cuba’s strong condemnation of Trump’s words, which it describes as full of hatred and contempt.

These statements produce indignation in the Cuban people, proud of the contribution that nationals and their descendants from different latitudes have made throughout their history, particularly African and Haitian, from the moment that our nationality was forged, says the note of the Foreign Ministry quoted by Granma.

Cuba joins the strong rejection that these statements have attracted around the world, especially in the countries of the South and expresses its most heartfelt solidarity with all offended countries,it adds. (Prensa Latina)