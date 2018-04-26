Cuba Reaffirms at UN its Commitment to Peace and Security

Geneva, Apr 26 .-Cuba’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Pedro Luis Pedroso, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to nuclear disarmament, as well as the maintenance of international peace and security.

In his speech at the Second Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) the diplomat also expressed the will to strictly comply with the legal obligations under that pact, as a State Party to the Treaty.

According to a statement, Pedroso expressed concern about the current modernization of nuclear weapons, as well as the political manipulation based on the double standards of some nuclear powers, which violate the legal obligations regarding non-proliferation.

He also reiterated Cuba’s position against military doctrines based on the possession of nuclear weapons, which he described as unsustainable and unacceptable, at the same time calling for the total elimination of such weapons.

The text added that the position of the island in relation to nuclear disarmament is also reflected in its support for the establishment of Latin America and the Caribbean as the first densely populated area of the planet free of nuclear weapons, under the Treaty of Tlatelolco, and the first region formally proclaimed as ‘Zone of Peace’ in 2014. (Prensa Latina)