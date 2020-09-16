Cuba makes progress in computerization of society

Havana, Sep 16.-Cuba is making progress in the computerization of society, so that more citizens can access the Internet today, according to official statistics.

More than 3.7 million users access the Internet on the mobile network, in addition to nearly 1,600 Wi-Fi spots in parks and public areas.

Moreover, there are 1.7 million permanent accounts on the Nauta platform, as well as better possibilities of connectivity, so that more Cubans are present on social networks and the Internet, Granma newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The publication noted that the policy to computerize Cuban society aims to create the infrastructures to install this technology nationwide.

It also implies the adoption of the legal foundations to guarantee technological sustainability and sovereignty, and to develop digital contents and services.

Deputy Communications Minister Ernesto Rodriguez told Granma that Cuba consulted legislations from several countries, including Uruguay, Argentina, Ecuador and Chile.

The official added that Cuba has created its own regulations, which contribute to the economic and social development of the country.

The rules approved promote the use of computer programs based on open-code platforms, which are mainly developed in Cuba, and recognize the validity of digital documents signed electronically with the use of national digital certificates, Rodriguez pointed out.

The expert noted that domestic applications such as Transfermovil, EnZona, DondeHay, Tuenvio, D’Ritmo, HabanaTrans, apklis, Picta, toDus, among others, show the capacity and strength of human resources to support the sustainability and sovereignty of the computerization process. (Prensa Latina)