Cuba Denounces in Geneva Worsening of US Blockade

Geneva, May 17 .- Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, has denounced in Geneva the worsening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on his country, as well as its extraterritorial application.

 

That siege ‘provokes deprivation and continues to be the main obstacle to the economic and social development of the country,’ Rodriguez said when presenting the national report to the Universal Periodic Review of the Human Rights Council.

According to the Minister, ‘this unjust policy, rejected by the international community, violates the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and International Law, and represents a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of the human rights of all our people.’ (Prensa Latina)

