Cuba and Russia successfully use new technology for oil extraction

Havana, Sep 6.- The Russian company Zarubezneft and Union Cuba Petroleo (CUPET) are successfully using the vertical well technology, a government source said.

According to the minister for Foreign Trade and Foreign Investments (MINSEX), Rodrigo Malmierca, the new technology has a flow of 52 tons a day in Boca de Jaruco, in western Mayabeque province.

It is a foreign investment that brings technology to our economy, the minister wrote on Twitter.

The general director of Zarubezhneft JSC, Sergey Kudryashov, pointed out in a communiqué, that the Boca de Jaruco project is a strategic element to maintain its technological leadership in the industry, which implies the creation and development of innovative approaches on oil production. (Latin Press)