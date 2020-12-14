British Baroness nominates Cuban doctors for Nobel Prize

London, Dec 14.- British Baroness Christine Blower formally nominated the Cuban medical brigade Henry Reeve for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, reported the Campaign for Solidarity with Cuba (CSC) in the United Kingdom.

Blower, who is the first member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament to send the nomination to the Norwegian committee in charge of granting the annual award, highlighted in a video published on the CSC website, the internationalist work of health workers of the Caribbean island.

We all know that Cuba is a small island with a big heart, but the humanitarian work carried out by the Henry Reeve medical brigade in different parts of the world, and under different conditions, including natural disasters, floods, hurricanes, and the confrontation with the current pandemic from Covid-19, it’s really remarkable, said Blower.

The baroness also highlighted the ability of the Antillean country to send its doctors to other nations of the world to help people in need.

With Blower’s nomination, there are 16 formal petitions sent by British parliamentarians and academics to the Norwegian committee for the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to the internationalist Henry Reeve brigade, whose members have saved more than 90,000 lives in dozens of countries since its foundation 15 years ago at the initiative of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

According to the rules of the Swedish Academy, nominations can only be made by legislators, academics, magistrates of international courts, people already awarded and active or retired members of the committee.

Apart from the formal requests, the CSC also maintains an online petition in favor of recognition for Cuban health workers that accumulates more than 6,700 signatures. (Prensa Latina)