United Nations says Israel violates international law with forced evacuations in Gaza

Geneva, March 29 .- The United Nations Human Rights Office says the Israeli regime is violating international law by forcibly displacing the Palestinians in Gaza under “mandatory evacuation orders.”

According to the office, the Israeli military has issued 10 evacuation orders since March 18, covering large parts of Gaza’s territory, including more than half of northern Gaza.

“Forcible transfer is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes a crime under international law,” UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said in a statement on Friday.

“Israel is not taking any measures to provide accommodation for the evacuated population, nor ensure that these evacuations are conducted under satisfactory conditions of hygiene, health, safety, and nutrition,” Al-Kheetan added. “We are deeply concerned about the shrinking space for civilians in Gaza, who are being forcibly displaced by the Israeli army from large swathes of territory,” the UN official said.

Raising concerns about the lack of a mechanism to guarantee the safety of the displaced Palestinians, Al-Kheetan said, “The Israeli army ordered the population from western Rafah to go to Al-Mawasi, which has reportedly been bombarded.” He also urged all parties to reach a ceasefire “as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson underscored the scale of civilian casualties, citing 855 deaths and 1,869 injuries reported by the Gaza Health Ministry since March 18, bringing the overall death toll from Israel’s onslaught since October 2023 to more than 50,200. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)