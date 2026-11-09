Storm exacerbates suffering of Gaza’s displaced women and girls

Ramallah, Nov 8.- The Ministry of Women’s Affairs warned that the storm battering the Gaza Strip since Friday evening has worsened the living conditions of nearly one million displaced women and girls.

The Ministry described the situation as a humanitarian catastrophe, noting that women, particularly widows and those who are heads of households, are facing immense difficulty in securing dry, safe shelter for their children.

The institution noted that shortages of blankets, winter clothing, dry mattresses, food, infant formula, and medicines are further increasing the vulnerability of those families.

It reported that there are 64,413 widows in the Gaza Strip, 28,224 of whom lost their husbands during the war.

Additionally, the number of female-headed households has risen to 86,290, while about 702,000 women and girls are suffering from severe food insecurity.

The institution reported that 258,927 displaced families remain in 2,090 shelters across the territory, exposed to rain, flooding, and low temperatures.

In light of the situation, the Ministry urged international and humanitarian organizations to provide urgent assistance, including waterproof tents, insulating tarps, blankets, and winter clothing. (Prensa Latina)