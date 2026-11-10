Solidarity with Cuba finds its own voice in France

Paris, Nov 10.- The commune of Malakoff, on the outskirts of the capital, served as a venue for giving a distinct voice to France’s solidarity with a Cuba currently under an economic, commercial, financial, and energy blockade imposed by the United States.

During the event—which was also attended by Consul Alisbel Hecheverria—Manuel Pascual, president of the organization Cuba Cooperation France, highlighted 20 years of collaboration with labor unions and entities in the Paris region aimed at improving the water supply on the island.

He also mentioned agricultural initiatives for rice production that minimize the use of pesticides, as well as projects for the industrial processing of fruits and vegetables, with planned investments reaching up to 450,000 euros.

Regarding the healthcare sector, he explained that the association has sent medicines and medical supplies, including laboratory equipment and pre-operative materials.

For his part, Fabrice Leclerc, president of the association *France Cuba*, highlighted the shipment of one ton of medicines in a single year, as well as the “La Bandera” project, which focuses on producing medicines from medicinal plants.

Other initiatives by France Cuba include equipping a dental clinic at the Neuroscience Center in Havana, providing technology for ophthalmological diagnostics, and funding solar panels and generators for hospitals.

Olga Alvarez, from the international solidarity team of Secours Populaire Francais (French Popular Relief), announced a national program to fund and install 1,000 solar panels on the island. The program prioritizes health centers, special education schools, scientific institutions, and facilities linked to food security. (Prensa Latina)