President of Cuba: US uses migration as a tool to compound blockade

Havana, Apr 29.- The United States uses the migration issue as part of the aggressive, communicational and cultural policy against Cuba, denounced the President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel.

During the closing of the 4th Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Diaz-Canel condemned the unilateral and unjustified breach by Washington of the agreement signed in 1994 to ensure the yearly issuance of a minimum of 20,000 visas to Cubans.

“Cuba has exactly fulfilled its commitments with the migratory agreements, and with the help of the people we will continue to comply and avoid illegal, insecure and disorderly emigration as much as possible,” he stressed.

The President valued as positive the holding of the rounds of migration talks for the first time since 2018, but emphasized that this is not enough.

“The United States must fulfill its commitments with current migration agreements,” he said.

In his speech, Díaz-Canel recalled that after the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, entry into the United States was done without any obstacles. In 1962, however, the United States government abruptly abolished normal flights and legal departures from Cuba, causing hundreds of thousands of people to lose their links with their families.

In the president’s opinion, every time the United States fails to comply with the migratory agreements, it closes the legal channels to emigrate and intensifies the economic blockade against Cuba.

(Prensa Latina)