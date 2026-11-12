Pakistan to host ‘Makkah Defense Alliance’ meeting in late November

Islamabad, Nov 12.- Pakistan will host the third meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the “Makkah Defense Alliance”, including Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, in late November.

Diplomatic sources said the meeting, for which a specific date has yet to be set, will address strengthening trilateral strategic cooperation, defense alliances, and regional security coordination.

Islamabad expects the high-level meeting to enable the three allied nations to review their strategic relationship, deepen political consultations, and explore avenues for greater cooperation in defense and security, amid increasing regional and international challenges.

The three countries must explore ways to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation on shared strategic interests.

For the Pakistani authorities, the upcoming meeting underscores their growing involvement in the trilateral initiative and their commitment to strengthening strategic coordination with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia maintain long-standing political, economic, religious, and strategic ties, and their leaders frequently acknowledge the importance of closer cooperation to address regional challenges and boost peace and stability. (Prensa Latina) (Photo taken from: Aljazeera)