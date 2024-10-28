New York and other US cities’ voices against blockade of Cuba

The mobilization in the Big Apple will start at 13:00 local time, and will call for an end to the economic and political war of the United States against Cuba, according to the poster of the rally, published on social media.

The Committee “Hands Out of Cuba” of Los Angeles announced that it will hold a march and rally to join the protests. “This weekend there will be international protests in more than 65 countries and 35 cities in the United States to demand an end to the blockade and the removal of Cuba from Washington’s list of alleged terrorist nations,” it said.

The unilateral blockade of successive US governments “has exacerbated the economic situation in Cuba by denying it (among other things) access to oil from other countries and to spare parts to repair its electricity grid,” the message of the organization emphasized.

It also recalled the impact in the last days of Hurricane Oscar in eastern Cuba, which puts pressure on the limited resources of the island.

“The criminal blockade must end. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach Cuba,” the Committee concluded.

The expressions of support will precede the thirty-second vote at the UN General Assembly on the Resolution Necessity of Ending the Economic, Commercial and Financial Blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.

According to Havana authorities, Cuba suffered losses of more than five billion dollars in the period from March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024. (Take from Prensa Latina)