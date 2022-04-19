New academic year began in Cuban universities (+Photo)

Havana, Apr 19.- The 2022 academic year for Cuban Higher Education began on Monday with 35 weeks of on site classes.

After several months of preparation, students, professors and workers of this sector will follow up on all the curricular modifications approved in the 2019-2020 and 2021 academic years, based on the epidemiological situation caused by Covid-19 in several institutions in the country.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MES) said that at this stage priority will be given to socio-political, educational and academic attention to students in the first and last year of each career to ensure the completion of studies.

One of the novelties of this course was the creation of two variants of university colleges: the first one, to increase the number of students entering majors in need or of special interest; and the other, aimed at allowing students, upon completion of 12th grade, to join and receive a preparatory course on contents that will contribute to their successful transition in their majors, with emphasis on the first year.

Therefore, the MES said that Cuban universities are keeping the fundamental challenges of strengthening the spirit of innovation, deepening the knowledge of basic sciences and finding the correct jobs for graduates in line with their competencies.

Moreover, it reiterated that in the 2022 academic year, universities will keep on strictly complying with the health measures established by the Ministry of Public Health to fight the Covid19 pandemic.

