Ramallah, Nov 19.- About 1.43 million Palestinians, around 68 percent of Gaza’s population, are living in tents, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released in a map.

The document, titled “Access and Movement in Gaza Strip – November 2026”, estimates that about 673,000 people are living in buildings, of a total population of nearly 2.1 million.

An assessment by the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT), based on imagery captured on July 8, 2025, and released in September of that year, identified 1,511 kilometers of roads destroyed, 484 kilometers severely damaged, and 1,484 kilometers moderately damaged. The damage spans Gaza’s five governorates and affects both main and secondary roads, hindering residents’ movement and impeding access for ambulances, rescue teams, and humanitarian aid.

OCHA’s Information Management Unit prepared the document using data from several humanitarian sources and United Nations agencies, including UNOSAT and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli offensive in Gaza has resulted in more than 74,000 deaths and 175,000 injuries, according to figures included in the reference material.

Most victims are women and children. (Prensa Latina) (Photo: United Nations)