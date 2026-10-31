Lavrov arrives in US to attend G20 ministerial meeting

Moscow, Oct 30.- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Atlanta, United States, on Friday to participate in a Group of 20 (G20) ministerial meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously said the central theme of the discussions in Atlanta, scheduled for October 30 and 31, will be the global economy, within the context of destructive trends currently observed in geopolitics.

G20 foreign ministers are gathering in the United States to prepare for the leaders’ summit, which is set for December 14-15 in Miami.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously said the White House had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit the United States is hosting.

The G20 consists of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union (EU), and the African Union (AU). (Prensa Latina) (Photo: Getty Images)