Italian government urged to oppose U.S. blockade of Cuba at the UN

Rome, Oct 28.- The National Italy-Cuba Friendship Association (ANAIC) has urged the Italian government to support—as it has in previous years—the Cuban resolution calling for an end to the U.S. blockade against the island at the United Nations General Assembly.

In a letter addressed to Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani, the organization calls on Italy to “reaffirm, through a favorable vote, the historic position our country has taken” regarding the resolution titled “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba,” which is set to be presented to the UN on October 28.

“As you are well aware, the Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee recently—in committing the Italian government to provide concrete support to the Cuban people—acknowledged that the dire situation they face is a direct result of measures imposed by the government of the United States of America,” the text states.

In its letter, ANAIC reminds the Italian Foreign Minister that even governments led by Silvio Berlusconi firmly supported voting against the blockade in global forums, demonstrating an independent perspective that respected international law.

“We therefore cordially invite you to maintain this same consistent approach, without yielding to external pressures or the influence of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio—who, driven purely by electoral interests, continues his relentless hostility toward Cuba,” the association noted.

The document emphasizes that Tajani should bear in mind the deep historical and cultural roots, as well as the bonds of friendship, that unite Italy and Cuba.

Likewise, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister should know that “Cuba does not represent—nor has it ever represented—any threat to anyone’s security; on the contrary, it has always demonstrated extraordinary solidarity toward the Global South”. (Prensa Latina)