Gaza City, August 15.- The Israeli military has destroyed more than 300 homes in Gaza City and killed over 100 more Palestinians over the past day as Israel moves to fully seize the largest city in the Gaza Strip and forcibly remove its entire population.

This comes as the Associated Press reports Israel has held discussions with South Sudan about possibly resettling Palestinians from Gaza to the war-torn country in East Africa. Health officials in Gaza say 12 more Palestinians have starved to death over the past two days, bringing the total to 239 — including 106 children.

On Wednesday, a group of U.N. experts accused Israel of carrying out “medicide” by destroying Gaza’s healthcare system while targeting health workers. Al Jazeera reports at least 37 people seeking food and aid were killed on Wednesday, including 16 at an aid point north of Rafah. Across the border in Rafah, Egyptian truck drivers say Israel is continuing to block most deliveries from entering Gaza.

One truck driver, Essam Shaaban, told reporters: “We came here to bring this aid to enter Palestine, for our oppressed brothers inside. Unfortunately, this is the third time we have entered, and we could not pass. Thousands of trucks, as you can see, hundreds and thousands of trucks, enter the Israeli side here from the Egyptian side. The crossing here in Egypt is open 24 hours, as you can see. It does not close, but the obstruction is from the Israeli side.” (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)