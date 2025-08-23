Díaz-Canel Leads Ceremony Honoring Remarkable Women Ahead of the 65th Anniversary of the FMC

Havana, August 23 – Just August 23, the date when Cuba celebrates the 65th anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez presided over a ceremony to honor women from various sectors of the country who continue to be “a Revolution within the Revolution.”

The president awarded the Honorary Title of Heroine of Labor of the Republic of Cuba to Dr. C. Mayda Benigna Álvarez Suárez, in recognition of her outstanding achievements and her significant contributions in the fields of labor, politics, and social affairs.

The Head of State also presented the “Mariana Grajales” Order to five colleagues for their dedication to the Organization’s tasks, their exemplary roles in training new generations, and their accomplishments in fulfilling their responsibilities.

During the ceremony, Politburo members Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister, and Teresa Amarelle Boué, Secretary General of the FMC, awarded the “Ana Betancourt” Order to 19 federation members in recognition of their revolutionary contributions.

Outstanding women received the “23 de agosto” Distinction, the 65th Anniversary Commemorative Seal of the FMC, and special recognitions for those who have held leadership positions in the organization founded by Fidel and Vilma for decades. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)

