Cuban Mission in Vietnam supports Venezuela in the face of US threats

Hanoi, Sep 29. – Members of the Cuban state mission in Vietnam signed today here the Declaration of the Revolutionary Government in support of Venezuela, in the face of the escalation of actions by the United States to justify a military aggression.

Present at the simple ceremony, the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic here, Juan Carlos Fernandes, expressed gratitude for what he defined as a beautiful and supportive gesture at a time when his country is going through a complicated moment and faces the main threat of the last 100 years.

“We know the objective of this exaggerated military positioning: they want to appropriate Venezuela’s abundant natural resources,” emphasized the diplomat, recalling that in recent years “they have tried all scenarios, violent and non-violent, to subvert the Bolivarian Revolution.”

The diplomat recounted the threats and attacks his country has suffered since the 2002 coup d’état, which was followed by oil strikes and the so-called “guarimbas” (street protests financed by the United States), which caused significant losses to the national economy.

He specifically pointed out the declaration of Venezuela as an “extraordinary and unusual threat” by the Barack Obama administration, when, on the contrary, he said, we have always been a supportive, peace-loving country willing to jointly resolve the region’s problems.

“What remains for them now is the brutality of war,” Fernandes stated, who said he hopes, if it isn’t too much to ask, “that common sense will emerge within the empire.”

The Declaration of the Revolutionary Government of Cuba, released on September 18, denounced “the hostile and irresponsible nature of the ongoing operation” against Venezuela, in which the US Secretary of State and allied congressmen and senators are attempting to impose their interests by force, something unjustifiable and dangerous. “A direct military aggression against Venezuela would have incalculable consequences for the peace, stability, and security of Our America,” the document emphasizes, deeming it urgent to “separate lies from reality.”

Cuba, it concludes, urges international mobilization to prevent the aggression and preserve Latin America and the Caribbean as the Zone of Peace proclaimed by its heads of state and government.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry also issued a statement pointing out that the US accusation of associating the legitimate government of Venezuela and its president, Nicolás Maduro, with criminal drug trafficking organizations constitutes an absurd and baseless pretext.

“The United States Government resorts again to lies to justify violence and dispossession. It uses them in the renewed deployment of a domination scheme anchored in the Monroe Doctrine, the key to its interventionism in the American continent,” the text states. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)