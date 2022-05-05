Cuba keeps Covid-19 pandemic under control, Diaz-Canel states

Havana, May 5.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that the Covid-19 pandemic is under control in Cuba.

“It has cost us a lot, but we are achieving it: Cuba is keeping the epidemic under control and today we are below 100 cases a day. It is not the time to celebrate victories, but it is comforting to know that so much effort by our people has not been in vain,” Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account.

The downward trend of cases in recent weeks has demonstrated the effectiveness of the measures established by the national healthcare system and the favorable outcome of an immunization campaign with Covid-19 vaccines created and developed in our country.

On Wednesday, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported 93 new Covid-19 cases.

(Prensa Latina)