Camagüey sends its first solidarity caravan to eastern region after Hurricane Melissa (+ Photos)

Camagüey, November 7 – In response to the call from the Communist Party of Cuba and the Government to support the eastern provinces affected by Hurricane Melissa, Camagüey dispatched its first caravan of supplies donated by the population, a concrete gesture that embodies the embrace of an entire people.

The caravan, loaded with donations from the municipalities of Camagüey, Minas, and Vertientes, is traveling several kilometers toward the province of Granma. While this first shipment is underway, other areas of the province are already preparing for further deliveries, strengthening the chain of solidarity with the eastern region.

The collective effort brought together workers, youth, students, mass organizations such as the Federation of Cuban Women, farmers, and, significantly, the non-state sector, represented by micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), local development projects, and self-employed workers.

The aid shipment includes a wide variety of essential items:

• Non-perishable food: several tons of root vegetables, charcoal, rice, sugar, pasta, powdered milk, beans, canned meats, condiments, soft drinks, and sweets.

• Clothing and footwear: 256 bales of clothing containing 19,499 items.

• Other essential resources: 50 puzzles for housing structures, pressure cookers, light bulbs, books and medicines.

The shipment officially departed from the Major General Ignacio Agramonte Revolution Square, in a ceremony attended by the Provincial Defense Council in reduced formation, headed by its president, Walter Simón Noris.

Rafaela Castro Rondón, a member of the provincial committee of the Federation of Cuban Women and one of the driving forces behind the caravan, stated: “We highlight the pride and honor of being part of this. We are not depriving ourselves of anything; we are sharing what we have, we are carrying love.”

With this first caravan heading to the land of Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, the people of Camagüey demonstrate that unity is the strength of a country that rises in the face of adversity. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)