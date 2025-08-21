Ambassador of Timor-Leste visits headquarters of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution

Havana, August 21.- During the activities marking the 65th anniversary of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), the organization received a visit from Nivio Magalhaes, ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste in Cuba.

This is the second meeting between the two parties since the beginning of the diplomatic mission of the representative of the Southeast Asian nation in Cuba. Magalhaes expressed interest in the experience of the CDRs, their history, and the social work they carry out in communities, highlighting programs such as “Cultiva Tu Pedacito” (Cultivate Your Little Piece).

During the exchange with Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, national coordinator of the country’s largest mass organization, the two discussed international policy issues and the sociopolitical reality of their respective countries.

Hernández Nordelo expressed his gratitude for Timor-Leste’s firm and supportive stance in condemning the United States’ economic, commercial, and financial embargo against Cuba, as well as its demand that the island be removed from the list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

The meeting, characterized by a friendly atmosphere, also allowed for the sharing of personal experiences, including Hernández Nordelo’s experience in US prisons and the ambassador’s family history linked to his nation’s struggle for independence.

The exchange was conducive to strengthening the bonds of solidarity and cooperation between Cuba and Timor-Leste, especially as the CDRs are approaching the celebration of more than six decades of defending and promoting revolutionary values on the island.

The visit of Ambassador Nivio Magalhaes also symbolizes the deep brotherhood and trust between the two countries, committed to resisting adversity and building a common future based on international solidarity. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)