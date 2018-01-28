World Tribute to José Martí on the Anniversary of His Birth

Havana, Jan 28 .-The world Cuban paid tribute this week to the national hero José Martí on the 165th anniversary of his birth on January 28, 1853.

Parks and schools that bear the name of the independence hero and embassies of the island remembered Martí, his life and his legacy of struggles for social justice.

In the Chinese capital, Beijing, the Cervantes Institute hosted an event with the participation of diplomats from various nations and students and academics of the Asian country.

The Cuban ambassador, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, highlighted the figure of Martí, whom he described as essential and universal.

By its part, the Director of the Office of Humanities and Social Sciences of PKU, Zhao Zhenjiang, expressed admiration for the hero and read fragments of the Simple Verses translated into Chinese.

Also in Vienna, a tribute was paid to the national hero of Cuba, at a ceremony attended by members of the Austrian solidarity committee with the island, as well as Latin American diplomats.

In the Danube Park, in the capital of the European country, the ambassador of Cuba Juan Antonio Fernández, highlighted the validity of Martí’s thought and its defense of the integration of peoples.

Further north, in the Dutch city of The Hague, Cubans, and locals remembered the apostle of Cuban independence at a meeting in which the island’s ambassador, Soraya Álvarez, and the president of the Hispanic Association of The Hague, Edith Bergansius participated.

In Latin America; Venezuela, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic and Ecuador were venues of various acts of homage to the hero, who died in combat on May 19, 1895, during the battle to free the Caribbean country from Spanish colonial rule.

Caracas, Managua, Santo Domingo, Quito and other cities hosted acts for the 165th anniversary of Martí’s birth.

Santo Domingo, the main Dominican city, witnessed an emotional tribute starring local children who study in the República de Cuba and José Martí schools. (Prensa Latina)