Vietnam Inaugurates Fidel Castro Square

Hanoi, Sep 16 .- As a symbol of the friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, forged in times of war and peace, a square that bears the name of Fidel Castro was inaugurated in the city of Dong Ha.

Senior leaders of the two countries also unveiled there a bronze bust of whoever was a fervent contributor and admirer of Vietnam’s heroic deed for independence and reunification.

Fidel Castro felt an enormous admiration and affection for this people and a great respect for President Ho Chi Minh, said the First Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdes, at the opening ceremony.

This square is a monument to the fraternity between the two countries and a reaffirmation of the common will to strengthen our political, economic and cooperation relations, said the also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).

The president of the Popular Committee (government) of the province, Nguyen Duc Chinh, stressed that the esplanade is open just 45 years after Fidel Castro passed through Quang Tri (its capital is Dong Ha), the first line of fire in the fight for independence.

During his visit in September 1973, the then Cuban Prime Minister became the first and only statesman who during the war crossed Parallel 17 and was in Quang Tri, even under the threat of U.S. bombing.

Valdes was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelino Medina; the director of Asia and Oceania of the Foreign Ministry, Alberto Blanco; Ambassador Lianys Torres, and senior leaders of the PCV and those two countries.

In all the meetings, the hosts highlighted that Fidel’s visit in 1973 marked a milestone in the exemplary relations of fraternity and cooperation between the two countries.